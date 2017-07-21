Life Is Too Modern in the New ‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ Revival Trailer

Nickelodeon just released the first trailer for Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling—the upcoming TV movie based on the 90s cartoon—and it looks like life in 2017 is a little too modern for Rocko.

Apparently Nick didn’t feel like going all All Growed Up with the Rocko’s Modern Life revival and tell a story about a middle-aged wallaby fighting to keep his green card or whatever. Instead, they opted for more of a Planet of the Apes approach.

“Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling brings the characters back to Earth after being lost in outer space since 1996,” Nickelodeon’s plot summary reads. “Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media, and the endless diversity of food trucks.”

In the trailer, Rocko is baffled to discover that his old comic book shop has been replaced by a 3D printer, and that BuzzBucks coffee shops have sprung up on every corner. Heffer and Filbert are pretty stoked on the new iPhones and superhero movies, but Rocko just misses the 1990s.

The trailer premiered at San Diego Comic Con on Thursday, alongside original cast members Carlos Alazraqui, who voiced Rocko, Doug Lawrence (Filbert), Tom Kenny (Heffer), and Charlie Adler, the voice of Mr. and Mrs. Big Head.

The made-for-TV movie will debut on Nickelodeon in 2018. Give the trailer a watch above.