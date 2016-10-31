Life, It’s Here! And So is NSG’s Debut EP ‘Grown Up?’

You will remember NSG. Earlier this year we awarded their track “We Dey” as one of the best to drop so far in 2016​ – a stormy, melancholic yet simultaneously jovial release that had us reaching for the blunt as much as it had us itching to dance. That shit was a joy to hear, and today is a celebration for all that is good because NSG’s EP Grown Up?​ is here and: damn, is it ready to be cemented into the collective memories of anyone with a concept of good music and what it should sound like.

All six members of NSG (which stands for Never Stop Grinding and New Sound Group) went to the same secondary school together in Hackney. Since then they’ve worked with the likes of J Hus, Abra Cadabra and Mista Silva. Below is Grown Up?​. Press play and feel the emotion and thrill of existence passing through your body. Feel the energy, the soul, the sadness, the beauty of NSG and their music. Grab the person nearest to you and confess your love to them. Bless up and live life.