‘Life Just Be Lifing’: Chance the Rapper Reveals Where He Stands With Marriage After Divorce

Chance the Rapper was hip-hop’s resident wife guy for a while. People clowned his album The Big Day for a myriad of reasons. However, it was his undying devotion to his wife at the time that made him the butt of all jokes. Inevitably, the album bombed critically despite decent sales. That album exists in an awkward space now that he’s finalized his divorced from Kirsten Corley earlier this year. How does he feel about marriage now that the dust has settled?

Recently, Chance the Rapper spoke on The Shade Room Live in promotion of his latest album The Star Line. There, interviewer Tone Kapone asks if he’ll ever marry again after splitting from his ex-wife. Currently, he’s not thinking about it too much. “No, I just I just be chilling. You feel me? Like, I be chilling,” Chance explains. “I feel like with rap, especially, like you’re expected to tell your story and expected to also have stuff that connects with people. But we all just humans.”

Chance the Rapper Says He’s Not Thinking About Marriage Right Now

Additionally, the concept of marriage in general is still attractive to Chance. His biblical principles makes it where that’s a desirable prospect for him. However, given the rawness of the whole situation, he’s just getting used to his new life as a single man again.

“I still respect it totally. You know what I’m saying? Especially ’cause that’s what the Bible says you’re supposed to do,” Chance the Rapper says. “Like, I ain’t gonna downplay it at all. But right now, I’m just figuring that life out.”

For one of the other hosts on Shade Room Live, he suggests keeping God in the forefront of their relationship. “I don’t know, I think I’m going to just say God bless y’all union,” Chance tells him. “I pray that y’all get the wisdom that only comes from God on how to treat each other and how to care for each other and how to be considerate of each other.”

