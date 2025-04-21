Lifestyle Instability Could Be Making You Gain Weight

A new study found that weight gain might actually be associated with lifestyle instability rather than just your calorie count.

Now, we all know that calorie intake is a major driving factor behind weight gain and loss. However, there are many other reasons someone might gain or retain extra weight, from genetics to lifestyle. The recent research, published in the International Journal of Obesity, specifically highlighted the impact of our lifestyle instability on our weight.

“Obesity remains a pressing health challenge globally,” the study authors wrote. “While population prevalence may be stabilising in adults within some (high-income) nations, levels remain persistently high and are rising in children. Moreover, the proportion of individuals living with severe obesity is increasing.”

Why is this occurring? According to the researchers, many individuals are not tackling the root cause of their obesity. Rather than just looking at calorie intake over time, it’s important to consider temporary lifestyle disruptors that might trigger weight gain.

“Excess body fat gain often results from large, relatively short-term episodes of positive energy balance (interspersed with longer periods of energy deficit and/or energy balance),” the researchers wrote. “These brief periods of energy imbalance and fat gain are triggered by ‘disruptions’ to individuals’ day-to-day lives, resulting from a temporary but significant mismatch in energy intake and energy expenditure.”

In other words, rather than weight gain occurring steadily over time, it appears it can happen in shorter increments related to lifestyle changes. Even just overeating during, say, Christmastime or a particularly stressful week can trigger a period of weight gain that might not be easily reversed.

We all know that different stressors can change up our routine, diet, and exercise regimen. These small shifts can lead to “lifestyle instability,” which might become a risk factor for excessive body fat gain, the researchers noted.

So…what can you do to avoid this? Your best bet is maintaining a healthy and sustainable lifestyle rather than trying fad diets or temporary weight-loss regimes.

Additionally, consider the potential resources you can turn to during stressful life circumstances, so you’re not falling back into unhealthy habits.

“First, if lifestyle disruptors are the main driver of annual fat gain, prevention strategies should focus on these events,” the study authors wrote. “Second, if fat gain occurs in short episodes, effective interventions may only require infrequent temporary behavioural changes.”