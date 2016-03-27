Liga ACB Player Pulls an Audacious Behind-His-Back Move on Defender

¡La jugada del día! @facucampazzo, rodeando al rival con el balón: ¡inverosímil!#LigaEndesa @UCAMMurcia https://t.co/3B6LSIfDyI

— Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) March 27, 2016

Don’t fall asleep on Liga ACB. The league produced both Three Six Latvia (and not to mention these incredible promotional videos of Porzingis dancing to “What is Love”) and Mario “The Zonzin’ Ganja” Hezonja for Christ’s sakes. And now these guys are pulling out crazy stops on the level of the Harlem Globe Trotters.

Facu Campazzo, an Argentine national playing for the top Spanish league’s UCAM Murcia, absolutely ridiculed his defender with this move against Porzingis’ former team Baloncesto Sevilla. It’s honestly something so bold, even Steph Curry would call it too spicy for him.

Campazzo, with the ball at the three-point line, looked to drive on his defender Boštjan Nachbar, but Nachbar held his ground. Instead of freezing up, or even wrapping a pass around Nachbar, Campazzo totally fucked the dude up, confusing him with this insane around-his-world, behind-his-back self-pass. I dunno? What would you call it? “Incredible” seems to be the only thing that works here. To boot, UCAM Murcia finished out the game on top 80-76. Thanks to Facu’s moves.