Liga MX Review: After Salcedo Loan to Fiorentina, Which Mexican Youngster Will Next Move to Europe?

The biggest news of the Liga MX weekend wasn’t Jose Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre’s return, the massive tally of 40 goals over nine games or even the Clasico Tapatio. It was the announcement that Chivas defender Carlos Salcedo would be heading to Fiorentina.



Less than two years after he arrived at Chivas from MLS’ Real Salt Lake in early 2015, the promising defender will once again be packing his bags for the next step in his short but impressive career. Assuming Salcedo passes Tuesday’s physical in Italy, the 22-year-old Olympian will join the Serie A club on loan for one season. Fiorentina have an option to make it permanent transfer.

Following a summer that has been more quiet than expected for up-and-coming talents, Salcedo’s departure highlights how other gifted Mexican names have yet to make the leap to Europe.

With less than two weeks left in the summer transfer window for many of the best leagues abroad, let’s take a look a few names in the Liga MX who might be able to join Salcedo in a last-minute move.

Hirving Lozano — Pachuca

For numerous fans, it was a bit of a shock that Salcedo made the move before Lozano. The talented Pachuca player has been linked with several major clubs and recently appeared to be on his way to Manchester United. Despite these rumors, the 21-year-old winger has yet to leave Mexico.

A recent bad run with Mexico’s Olympic soccer team in the Rio Games did little to help Lozano. Nor did direct red against South Korea in his last match of the competition. That said, Lozano is arguably the best young talent from Mexico, one who already has proven himself to be one of the most entertaining players in the Liga MX. The winger has outgrown the league and is in need of a new challenge. Will it be Manchester United?

Jurgen Damm — Tigres

Like Lozano, Damm has been eyed by several overseas clubs for some time. In fact, the agile 23-year-old winger recently admitted that there was an offer from Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, but the amount wasn’t high enough to convince Tigres to make a deal.

Damm might be too lanky to thrive in a physical league, like the EPL, but a move to a team in the Bundesliga or the Dutch Eredivisie could prove beneficial for both club and player. The big question is: how much do Tigres want? It’s clear that Damm is keen on playing in Europe, but a move abroad might cost a bit too much for clubs who have taken note that he has yet to start a match during this Apertura season for Los Auriazules.

Erick Gutierrez starred for Mexico in Rio despite the team’s disappointing performance. Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Erick Gutierrez — Pachuca

Lozano was supposed to be the Mexican star in Rio, but instead, it was his teammate Erick Gutierrez who turned heads.

Following a match which featured an eye-catching four goals for El Tri in the 5-1 victory over Fiji, Gutierrez solidified himself as one of the most important players on the squad. Although Mexico embarrassingly exited the tournament early, the 21-year-old midfielder was one of the few players who delivered a good performance.

The well-rounded midfielder is primed to make the trip abroad. It’s only a matter of time before a European club is willing to invest in a player who likely will soon get minutes with Mexico’s senior national team.

Cesar Montes — Monterrey

Montes was the youngest member of Mexico’s Olympic team. The 19-year-old defender from Los Rayados has been able to quickly adapt to a key role in the squad’s first team, which already features noteworthy stars like Carlos Sanchez, Edwin Cardona and Rogelio Funes Mori.

Despite some serious defensive worries last weekend during a 5-3 loss to Pumas, Montes is typically a reliable and mature presence on the Monterrey backline. It may not have mattered much for the match’s final outcome, but it was a good sign that the young defender scored Los Rayados’ first goal of the game.

Whether or not Montes makes a move in the near future, it will be exciting to see how he develops over the next few years.

Notes from Week 6 of the 2016 Apertura

* Saturday’s thrilling Clasico Tapatio ended 2-2 at the Estadio Chivas. Los Rojiblancos’ Angel Zaldivar made a case for himself as the man of the match with two goals.

* Sunday’s battle between America and Puebla ended with two reds that knocked both sides down to 10 men in the second half. After gaining a point in the 2-2 away draw, Las Aguilas will be heading into Week 7 in fourth place.

* New Santos Laguna manager “Chepo” de la Torre had an underwhelming start to his tenure on Saturday. The former Chivas coach could do little to halt a Cruz Azul side that defeated Chepo and Los Guerreros 3-1 in the Estadio Azul.

* Thanks to goals from Ismael Sosa and Andre-Pierre Gignac, Tigres easily beat Pachuca 4-2 over the weekend. Tigres are the only team left in the tournament without a loss.

* Dayro Moreno’s lone goal for Tijuana in the 63rd minute was enough to secure a 1-1 draw against Necaxa. The point gained helped maintain Los Xolos’ place at the top of the league table for a third week in a row.

