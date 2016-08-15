Liga MX Review: What’s wrong with Leon?

Let’s take a trip back to May 7th.

It was the final weekend of the 2016 Clausura regular season and Dorados were hosting Leon at the Estadio Banorte. While Leon was fighting for three points that could secure a decent spot in the playoffs, Dorados had nothing to lose with a relegated spot in the Mexican second-division already guaranteed.

Videos by VICE

What followed was a thrilling match that featured a total of 33 shots from both sides. Despite the high tally, only one fell into the back of the net: Elias Hernandez’s opportunity in the 70th minute. Hernandez’s shot wasn’t spectacular or powerful, but it was enough to give Leon a 1-0 victory and a spot in third place before the Liguilla.

Other than Monterrey, Los Panzas Verdes were the only other team in the league that never dropped out of the top five in the standings. Although Leon was later kicked out of the playoffs by Pachuca in the semifinals, fans held their heads high, recognizing that they rarely faltered during the regular season and nearly defeated the eventual champions of the Clausura.

Read More: USWNT Suffers the Most Surprising Loss in its History—Now What?

Following some good signings over the summer—including the additions of noteworthy names like Alexander Mejia, Carlos Guzman and Andres Andrade—Leon suddenly appeared to have momentum after the tournament. The organization didn’t have a stacked roster like Monterrey or Tigres, but there was enough firepower and individual talent to build a squad that would be a dark horse for the upcoming 2016 Apertura.

Fast forward to last Friday night and you found a club that was sitting in dead last, without a single victory after five matches. What has happened to Leon?



Well, for one, they have been plagued by injuries. Mauro Boselli, the team’s top striker, wasn’t fully ready to receive a start until Week 3 of the competition. Maximiliano Moralez, an exciting addition from last December, has yet to be named in a starting XI this season. As for the noteworthy newcomers? Andrade has had injury concerns since early August, Guzman was unfit to play last week, and Mejia made his debut against Monterrey in Week 4 but left the match injured after just 14 minutes.

By the time Leon lumbered into the game against Xolos last Friday, manager Luis Fernando Tena had a total of six different key players that were unavailable for the match: Efrain Velarde, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Aldo Rocha, Guzman, Mejia and Moralez. During the match, a 2-0 loss, Guillermo Burdisso ppeared to suffer an injury.

All that said, supporters of the team still have reason to be frustrated over underwhelming performances by vital players. Skillful and experienced names like Luis Montes, Hernan Dario Burbano and Hernandez have all failed to create very much in the attack during the past few weeks. Although the argument could be made that the club was unlucky against Tijuana—Leon hit the woodwork five separate times at the Estadio Caliente—many fans would be hesitant to compliment a squad that only has one goal in five league games.

Part of the blame should also be put on Tena. Despite the fact that the manager is dealing with with injuries, his starting XI has looked lackluster and unmotivated in recent matches against Necaxa and Pumas. Firing the manager would count as a rash decision for now, but if trends continue, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the 58-year-old dropped from his position in the near future.

Mauro Boselli in a game against Pumas. Photo: Flickr CC/Los Ruidos de Deporte.

Will things get better for Leon? Perhaps.

The schedule during the rest of the month is a workable one. The next two opponents, Queretaro and Santos Laguna, aren’t the most daunting in the league—especially Santos. Los Guerreros are just one point ahead of Leon and have also yet to clinch a victory. With a matchup set for August 28th, Leon fans will keep their fingers crossed.

The Apertura season is far from over for Los Panzas Verdes, but at the moment, there are various things that need to be fixed: Too many players are injured, talented options have struggled to create goals and the manager has been unable to motivate his squad. If none of that changes, expect Leon to continue dropping opportunities for points.

Notes from Week 5 of the 2016 Apertura



• On the opposite end of the pitch and league table from Leon is Club Tijuana. After the 2-0 victory at home last week, Miguel “Piojo” Herrera and his men have controlled the top spot in the Liga MX for a second week in a row.

• 17-year-old Juan Jose Calero stole headlines with his two goals for Pachuca during the 3-0 win against Pumas on Saturday. Keep an eye on Los Tuzos, the current champions are looking much better after the return of numerous Olympic players.

• After maintaining a narrow 1-0 lead for most of the match against Morelia, America gave up a late goal by Jorge Zarate which solidified the 1-1 draw at the Estadio Azteca.

• The victory wasn’t pretty, but Chivas found a way to walk away from Sunday’s game against Santos Laguna with a 1-0 win. Unfortunately for Los Rojiblancos, the talking point of the match will be the penalty missed during the last minute.

• Only one team in the league has yet to allow a goal: Tigres. Although Los Auriazules couldn’t find a goal themselves, the club was able to keep Toluca scoreless during Sunday’s 0-0 draw.