Lights, Camera, ‘Action’ — Watching Pornography In India

This July, we’re heating things up with Sex-Rated: The VICE Guide to Sex in India. Come with us as we dive deep into Indian sexuality, as well as cherry-pick some of the best videos and stories about sex from VICE around the world. Read more here.

Sex-Rated: A VICE Guide To Sex In India meets people at the centre of India’s sex positive revolution through its most intimate obsessions and explicit moments. With its irreverent host Rytasha Rathore, the four-part series dives into the sexuality of modern India. By probing at uncomfortable conversations that continue only behind closed doors Sex-Rated looks at how throbbing sexual needs coexist with bans and cultural taboos. Just a few years after the government tried to ban pornography in India, we go hard and deep into India’s contentious relationship with pornography. From women who comment on the Indian fetish for bhabhis to people who are on the opposite ends of the porn debate. We meet with Shais, an aspiring pornstar in New Delhi, on what it takes to enter porn and why he finds porn empowering. We talk to the creator of ‘Har Har Mahadev’, an app that redirects porn users to religious hymns. Finally, in Kolkata, we meet Pranaadhika Devburman, an activist working with victims of revenge porn and abuse, to talk about how women creators can be the way to fix the problems in porn.



