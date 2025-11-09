“Like an Audio Baptism”: Jim Carrey Recalls Watching Soundgarden Perform During 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

The Soundgarden Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction has been long overdue. Anyone who has ever listened to “Black Hole Sun” knows just how transformative the band can be. Chris Cornell’s grand, soaring voice, the sludgy tempo, and the searing guitars establish them as one of the best groups of the 90s. Jim Carrey knows their work very well, capturing them in action when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 1996.

Consequently, it made a ton of sense for the iconic comedian to induct the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There, he lauds Soundgarden as “one of the most majestic, powerful and influential bands.” Moreover, he recalls watching them perform “Pretty Noose” and described it the same way you would of a spiritual experience. “I stood right in front of them, letting the waves of electricity wash over me like an audio baptism,” Carrey recalls. “They pushed me under, and when I came up, I was free.”

Videos by VICE

Jim Carrey Inducts Soundgarden in The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

When discussing Chris Cornell specifically, Carrey talked about the gravitas and legitimacy he gave to the band. There’s a magnetism to his voice that any fan of rock can fall over themselves about. “It felt like he had given us an all-access pass to some monumental apocalyptic dream he was having,” Carrey says of the Soundgarden singer. “He had a deeply authentic presence; when you looked into his eyes, it was like eternity was staring back.”

The band plans on releasing one last album before they let their legacy speak for itself. Once they finish the recording process, we’ll be sure to hear a single from Soundgarden. “There’s not a set release date or anything as of yet,” Drummer Matt Cameron tells Billboard. “There were a couple schools of thought, like, ‘Hey, let’s put out a single.’ I think eventually we decided we want to make sure the whole thing is completed before we start releasing singles. I’m excited for people to hear it.”