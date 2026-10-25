WATCH: Likely ‘GTA 6’ Lucia Actress Goes Live on Instagram for the First Time

Grand Theft Auto 6 hasn’t dropped yet and the cast is likely still under very strict NDAs, but the suspected Lucia voice actress just treated fans to a suprise Instagram live chat.

Lucia’s actress in GTA 6, Manni Perez went live for the first time on Instagram.



She couldn’t properly acknowledge her role due to the NDA, but she seems just as excited as everyone else with the launch approaching. pic.twitter.com/YAPd1Y4Pwd — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 24, 2026

The team at Rockstar Games is doing its best to keep Grand Theft Auto 6 details a secret until the game arrives in mid-November. In addition to fighting back against leaks, that also includes some serious NDAs for the game’s cast.

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Although the main cast members can’t open talk about the project quite yet, there are plenty of rumors about who is included. Manni Perez is rumored to play one of the game’s two main characters, Lucia, and the voice actress expanded her social media prescence this weekend with a surprise Instagram Live to connect with new fans.

The Live quickly accumulated more than 2,000 live viewers as Perez stood in her kitchen with her dog and chatted about her lifestyle, not being a millionaire, and how much she loves to cook.

As expected, tons of questions lit up the chat asking her about GTA 6, but Perez expertly dodged all of them and kept the conversation casual and did not talk about any of her current or past acting gigs.

Perez also explained that she’s not a fan of social media, but it is required for her job. Her Instagram is not very active and only includes a small handful of posts.

Fans should keep in mind that although there have been lots of clues, Perez still has not confirmed that she is actually playing Lucia and Rockstar also has not confirmed the rumors. For now, it seems like gamers will need to wait a few more weeks until GTA 6 actually arrives to learn more about the final casting choices for the core and supporting cast.

Grand Theft Auto 6 dropped a “launch trailer” about a month out from the game’s release date, so it will be interesting to see if there is another big marketing push with new assets over the next few weeks or if Rockstar Games is just going to ride the current hype out to keep everything else a mystery.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Grand Theft Auto 6 news and updates as the game’s release date approaches.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. A PC release date has not been confirmed yet.