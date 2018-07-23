Lil B Dedicated His Remix of Drake’s “In My Feelings” to His Cat

Lil B is very unpredictable. That’s why we love him and why he has become one of rap’s truest—albeit, weirdest—cult figures. In today’s episode of Lil B’s Unpredictability, the Bay Area native released a remix of Drake’s “In My Feelings.” What makes Lil Boss’s remix different is that the “Keke” being shouted out is his pet tabby. This isn’t the first time his feline has been a muse for his music. In 2012, he dropped a minute-long track dubbing her as the first animal in hip-hop. Listen to the track below.

