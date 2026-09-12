Lil Durk Fans Swarm His Lawyer Chanting ‘MVP’ After Murder-For-Hire Acquittal

Lawyer Brian Steel has quickly become extremely beloved within hip-hop spaces. After defending Young Thug during his YSL racketeering trial, he was lauded for pulling off a difficult trial. Now, he successfully helped Lil Durk get acquitted in his murder-for-hire trial. Consequently, tons of fans and streamers waited outside to congratulate Steel.

During a Kick stream from FinessseFave, Durk fans feverishly chanted “MVP” at the famous lawyer. Steel could be found grinning from ear to ear as he made his way through the crowd. Meanwhile, fans online quipped that, after this defense, his rate for each trial is going to go up significantly. “N***a is gonna be charging a million a hour after this,” one person joked in the XXL comments.

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“Brian Steel has etched himself into the hip-hop folklore as a legend,” someone else declared after the Lil Durk trial. “If he keeps at it, I swear he got [to] be inducted into the hall of fame.”

“I will say as someone trained in the study of persuasive messaging, he’s truly one of the most persuasive people I have witnessed,” another person wrote.

However, just because the Chicago rapper beat his murder-for-hire trial doesn’t mean he’s completely homebound. A report from the courthouse revealed that he still has to face a trial for his RICO/racketeering charge. Consequently, he’ll still be in custody until trial begins on October 5th.

Brian Steel Gets Standing Ovation From Crowd After Lil Durk Acquittal

Drew Findling, another lawyer on Lil Durk’s defense team, may not have gotten a crowd chanting his name. However, he did fulfill a promise he made before the trial got underway. “22 months ago, Durk and I made an agreement. That we would make history with the greatest verdict in this country, and it happened today. Durk is not guilty of all charges,” he told reporters during a press conference.

Lil Durk won his defense with Brian Steel, Drew Findling, and co. arguing that there was no hard evidence that would connect him to any murders. Anything in the music was mere expression and couldn’t properly indict him. “That was a channeling of emotions through his artwork,” Attorney Marissa Goldberg shared in a report from The Los Angeles Times. “This is art, this is performance, this is what he did for a living.”

Meanwhile, Asst. U.S. Atty. Daniel Weiner insisted that Lil Durk was “consumed with revenge” and paid for the murders to be done accordingly. “It was defendant Banks’ beef, it was defendant Banks’ money, it was defendant Banks’ hit men,” he said in his case.

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