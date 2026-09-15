Lil Durk Gives Crucial Advice to Children As He Awaits Racketeering Trial: ‘Growth Is Real’

Lil Durk is pleading with younger generations to learn from their mistakes. In a lengthy post on social media, the Chicago MC pleaded with the youth not to let their circumstances dictate their lives. Because he knows what it’s like personally, he stressed the importance of growth.

“To the youth, I need y’all to hear me,” Durk wrote. “There were times in my life when I felt lost and couldn’t see beyond what was right in front of me. I know how deeply your environment and surroundings can influence the way you think, the choices you make, and what you believe is possible for your life, but they don’t have to determine who you become. Growth is real, and it’s never too late to choose a different direction.”

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Then, Lil Durk talked about the importance of using his platform to impact change. That way, future generations won’t have to struggle as much as he did. “My responsibility is to use my voice and my platform to build, motivate, and create more opportunities for the next generation. That work didn’t start today, and it won’t stop here. That work didn’t start today, and it won’t stop here… I’m standing with y’all. We’re moving forward with purpose,” he concluded.

Lil Durk Gives Advice to The Youth As He Faces One More Trial

This came on the heels of Durk finally beating his murder-for-hire trial. One of the lawyers on his defense team, Brian Steel, received MVP chants for his work on the case. However, that doesn’t mean The Voice rapper is completely off the hook. Next, he has to battle his racketeering charge, with that trial set to start on October 5. Until then, he’ll remain in custody.

Still, another attorney on his defense team, Drew Findling, celebrated a massive victory in freeing Lil Durk from prison. “22 months ago, Durk and I made an agreement. That we would make history with the greatest verdict in this country, and it happened today. Durk is not guilty of all charges,” he told reporters during a press conference.

Various artists and collaborators celebrated Lil Durk and his acquittal online. Everyone from Drake and Kanye West to G Herbo and Young Thug delighted in the judge’s decision. Even Machine Gun Kelly showed up personally during the trial to support his friend.

“This been my bro for a decade,” MGK said on X. “When he called and asked if I’d pull up and support, I’m there no question. Free Durk.”

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