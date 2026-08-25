Lil Durk in Jail: First Photo Emerges of Rapper Since His 2024 Mugshot as ‘Snitching’ Accusations Resurface

We haven’t seen Lil Durk ever since he was arrested in 2024. Now, the first photo has been released of the Chicago MC while in prison. The photo captured online sees Durk with a slight smile on his face and his hair notably shorter than before.

After 2 years, the first real photo of Lil Durk since his 2024 mugshot has surfaced 📸 pic.twitter.com/u1gcTUAi0P — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 24, 2026

This occurred around the same time as his murder-for-hire trial finally began. Reports indicate that the prosecutors depicted him as “consumed with revenge” after the loss of his close friend and rapper King Von. Consequently, he allegedly targeted fellow rapper Quando Rondo.

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However, Asst. U.S. Atty. Daniel Weiner detailed that Lil Durk had failed in his initial plans, killing Rondo’s cousin Saviay’a Robinson at an LA mall in 2022. “This is a case about revenge, stalking and premeditated murder,” Weiner told jurors. “It was defendant Banks’ beef, it was defendant Banks’ money, it was defendant Banks’ hit men.”

Meanwhile, his defense stated that no evidence against Durk makes him guilty. Moreover, any lyrics that the prosecution may use are merely an expression of his life and pain. “That was a channeling of emotions through his artwork,” Attorney Marissa Goldberg said. “This is art, this is performance, this is what he did for a living.”

Lil Durk Battles Snitching Allegations Amidst His Murder-For-Hire Trial

As Durk hashes matters out in court, some people online are accusing him of snitching in order to receive a lighter sentence. One of those people is prominent media member DJ Vlad, who routinely interviews rappers about past beefs and criminal cases. He argued in a recent tweet that, even though the Chicago MC may not be personally snitching, his lawyer is acting on his behalf.

“A lot of people are saying Durk isn’t snitching; his lawyer is,” Vlad said of Lil Durk. “As someone who has paid over $1M in lawyer fees over the years, let me be 100% clear. Your lawyer can ONLY do what YOU allow them to do. YOU PAY THEM, SO YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY. I personally don’t care if Durk is snitching or not.”

Additionally, Vlad believed that Lil Durk was a hypocrite for criticizing other rappers for snitching. “But let me remind everyone that this is the guy who called Gunna and 69 rats, but ended up doing the same thing when he was in their shoes. It’s easy to call someone a snitch when you’re sitting in your mansion,” Vlad added. “When the shoe is on the other foot, and you’re the one facing life in prison, your rules and values will change very quickly.”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage