Lil Durk Posted a Picture of Malcolm X and an Inspirational Quote on Instagram, but Did the Civil Rights Leader Ever Say This?

Lil Durk recently celebrated his big legal wins by taking to Instagram to post a photo of Malcolm X.

Alongside the image, Durk reportedly shared an inspirational quote that seemed to be attributed to the iconic civil rights leader. However, upon researching, it doesn’t appear that Malcolm X ever said this particular quote.

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According to XXL, on Sept. 19, 2026, Lil Durk posted this quote: “The message outlives the man, Courage, Knowledge Purpose Speak Truth. Stand for something. A voice can become a movement. The mission is bigger than me. Learn, Lead, Build Never silence the message.” He also included a hashtag for the word “freedom”.

The outlet noted that there is no indication Malcolm X ever said this, and a quick Google search confirms it. This may be a quote that Durk came up with on his own, and sharing the image of Malcolm X was a whole separate thing. It’s currently unclear if this was the situation.

Lil Durk was found not guilty on all charges in a murder-for-hire case

The new post comes after Lil Durk was found not guilty on all charges in a case surrounding a murder-for-hire plot. Notably, his co-defendants—Deandre “OTF DeDe” Wilson and David “Browneyez” Lindsey—were found guilty on charges of stalking and stalking conspiracy. They were, however, acquitted on three other charges.

In a new interview, one of the jurors spoke anonymously with Content creator Ceddy Nash on his Nighly Nash series.

“I just hope that people understand the process that went in, the how much work we put in, how proud I am of the other jurors [put in] though there were differences,” the juror said.

“I ain’t going to lie, we were at each other’s throats,” the unnamed juror continued. “There was a lot of back and forth. It was three days of deliberation. It would have gone on to like a week more because we were that thorough.”

Regarding their verdict, the juror added, “There were about three pieces of evidence that were really important; that was the hang-up at the end. We gave the same importance to Durk as we did to DeDe and Lindsey; we gave them all a fair shot.”

While he was acquitted in this case, Lil Durk remains in custody. He is preparing to go to court in November on weapons and racketeering-related charges.

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