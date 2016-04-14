Praise and Love Waffle House in Lil Durk’s New Video for “Trap House” Featuring Young Dolph and Young Thug

Some trios seem made for each other, like Lil Durk, Young Thug and Young Dolph. The three of them linked up for a ridiculous new video that sings the praises of chain breakfast establishments and cooking dope. The video is great mostly based on the strength of how good the hook is, “my trap house a Waffle House.” It implies so many possibilities for what it could entail, like is Durk actually trapping outside of a Waffle House? Or is his trapping so efficient you would come to expect the service of him like you would from any fine Waffle House establishment? Is he calling it a Waffle House because of the color of the off-yellow house in the video? Hard to say. Beyond the hook, Dolph comes through with a solid Verse, and Thugger wraps up the song with his usual brand of excitement.