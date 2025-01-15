‘Lil Gator Game’ Gets an Awfully Big Expansion, Bringing New Friends and Toys to the Cozy Adventure

Lil Gator Game was a surprise hit, evoking the feel of classic Zelda games with a somehow more adorable art style than even The Wind Waker. It was a massive adventure, but I’ve always wanted more from this little guy. Now, it looks like my wish is coming true. So, as Lil Gator Game approaches its third anniversary, a new DLC is ready to drop. And I have to say, it looks utterly brilliant.

I Can’t Wait to Spelunk With the Lil Gator and Friends Again

Lil Gator Game is one of the cutest games I’ve ever played. It’s just an adorable romp, filled with some quirky writing and wonderful characters. But the new In The Dark DLC campaign looks to ramp things up to a new level of excitement. Sign me up for every adventure possible in this world, and I’ll be there every time.



In The Dark is going to take Lil Gator and his buddies underground, and I’m beyond excited to see what kind of shenanigans they’re going to get into. Exploration was one of the best parts of the base game, and seeing some of the new toys I’ll get to mess around with in the trailer has me drooling and already eager to jump right in. It also looks graphically beautiful. The base game was already a joy to look at, but the underground vibes? Immaculate.

New characters, new toys to play with, and a brand new world to explore? Sign me right up. For anyone missing classic Zelda games, be sure to check this one out. It’ll put a smile on your face. And it’s also just an excellent adventure game. It’s something that evokes the childlike whimsy in all of us. And to me, that’s worth the price of admission alone.

It’s been nearly three years since the launch of Lil Gator Game, and it seems like the development team has been cooking this one up for quite some time. It’s big, bold, and beautiful. But I can’t lie; I can’t wait to sink my teeth into what it has to offer.