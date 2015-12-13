LIL INTERNET Directed the Boysnoize 10th Anniversary Documentary, and It’s Bonkers

Boysnoize have not wearied in their year-long 10th anniversary celebration, releasing merchandise, remixes, and of course putting on a tour of sold out shows to celebrate.

LIL INTERNET accompanied the tour, which traveled all over the US, Europe, and even Japan, shooting footage that he assembled and has now released as the official Boysnoize 10th Anniversary mini-doc. The film includes interviews by 2Many DJs, Miss Kitten, Joost van Bellen, SCNTST, Club Cheval, DJ Slink, DJ Feadz, Boys Noize,Djedjotronic, Strip Steve.

Watch it above. It may be the best 12 minutes of your day.