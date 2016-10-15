Lil Jon Says Donald Trump Called Him an “Uncle Tom”

You may think, after the week that Donald Trump has just blustered through, that things can’t get any worse for the candidate, the country, or us, the poor fuckers who have to watch him drag the nation through the goddamn gutter. This thought, however, would be woefully naive. You may have noticed that no video has yet surfaced of Donald Trump being openly racist on camera. Except at his rallies.

Enter Lil Jon. The rapper, best known for his hit “Turn Down for What,” but best known to me for appearing in this very good SNL sketch​, featured on the Trump-hosted Celebrity Apprentice back in 2013. And, according to a Daily Beast​ article that sourced some of the show’s staffers, Trump referred to Lil Jon as an “Uncle Tom.”

Late last night, Jon took to Twitter to release a statement on the incident:

It’s hard not to feel for Lil Jon, almost literally the last person who should have to be dragged into an election and have such horrible shit brought back up in full view of the nation. Then again, Rosie O’Donnell​ probably never thought she’d be quite so integral to this whole debacle either.

What a shitshow.

