Lil Jon Placed Third in Amateur Bodybuilding Competition Over Labor Day Weekend

Lil Jon has taken up a new hobby recently, one that’s helping him on his mental and physical health journey. Over Labor Day weekend, the 54-year-old rapper participated in the Muscle Beach Championships in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles. He even took third place in the amateur competition.

He also performed during the event, but it seems that participating was the true reward. “It’s been a lot physically, just in the gym, dedication, eating, focus,” he said during the event. “I’m winning just by being here and you know changing my lifestyle, mentally and physically. One thing I hope is that I can be an inspiration to people who say, I just don’t have time. If I can do it, you can do it too.”

Lil Jon participated in the Men’s Physique Master’s Over 45 category, snagging third place. His trainer, Jay Galvin, posted a celebratory photo on Instagram stories of the rapper posing with his medal. Lil Jon also posted a video on social media showing some highlights from the competition.

Lil jon has been on a journey of wellness, mental clarity, and spirituality

In recent years, Lil Jon has shed his hard partying lifestyle and taken to documenting his health transformation on social media. In 2024, he released a guided meditation album, Total Meditation, where he narrated tracks to promote mental clarity and relaxation.

After turning 50, Lil Jon decided to face the anxieties in his life, as he told NPR last year. “Turning 50, looking at my life, looking at my marriage and a lot of things, and trying to move on and get through those things,” he said.

He dove deeper into meditation, which he had been using briefly before shows to quiet his anxiety. Previously, around 2012, he began his fitness journey, focusing initially on his physical health. The mental aspect came later, along with cutting back on drinking. Still, Lil Jon often DJs at various clubs, and when asked if that environment ever causes issues he shared some insights.

“You have to look at the club as a release,” he said. “Some people need to be in social settings around others. Some people need to be with their friends and family. Music is therapeutic as well. Dancing is therapeutic as well. It’s good for the soul, good for the mind. So it works out for me, you know — I can still do it. And I’m spreading good energy to people: I’m giving them good times, with the meditation and with the club.”

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images