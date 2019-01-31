Lil Peep, ILoveMakonnen, and Fall Out Boy Made a Beautiful Pop Song

Yesterday, a teaser of a new song surfaced on Lil Peep’s Instagram page indicating fans of the late rapper would be receiving new music shortly. An excerpt from XXL’s The Breaks interview was posted the day before showing Peep praising his influences. “One of my favorite hip-hop artists is Makonnen. One of my favorite bands is Fall Out Boy. You put those together and that’s Lil Peep,” he said in 2017. “I’ve Been Waiting,” a new track released by the rapper’s estate, brings all the elements that made Peep on one song.

Pete Wentz and Makonnen joined Zane Lowe on Beats 1 to premiere “I’ve Been Waiting.” The song is pop perfection, with its upbeat tempo and lovesick lyrics. It’s melodrama at its finest. Makonnen’s had some experience working in this jaunty pop lane before with his old band Phantom Posse, but Fall Out Boy’s prickly melodies and Peep’s dewy-eyed fatalism add new dimensions to the sound.

Videos by VICE

Makonnen and Peep were working on an album before Peep’s passing in 2017, which has left a trail of unreleased music like “Falling Down” a questionable collaboration with XXXTentacion. In an interview with NME, Peep’s producer Smokeasac who produced six tracks from the collaborative album with Makonnen said it’s unlikely Come Over When Your Sober Pt. 2 will be his last release. “Come Over When You’re Sober Pt.2–Come Over When You’re Sober in general, really—and the Makonnen record is some of his best work. He really put his all into those projects,” the producer said. “When the time is right we’ll release the stuff with Makonnen.”

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.