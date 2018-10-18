Lil Peep’s First Posthumous Album Is Out Soon, And Its Single Is Really Heavy

Today, Lil Peep’s estate releases “Cry Alone,” the first single from his first posthumous project Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2. Directed by Max Beck and produced by Mezzy, the video for “Cry Alone” is filled with glimpses of Peep, cradling a massive teddy bear.

“Peep and I shot ‘Cry Alone’ back in May 2017,” said Beck in a press release. “He originally thought it was going to be a track included on COWYS1, but it ended up fitting better on COWYS2 which inevitably postponed the video’s release.” According to Beck, the video is the result of a late-night craving for McDonalds. Who can relate?



Last month, Lil Peep fans received “Falling Down,” a new song from the late rapper, though its featured guest XXXTentacion caused some concern among his friends and former collaborators. It seems as though that controversial track won’t appear on the album according to the record’s tracklist, which is below.

Broken Smile (My All) Runaway Sex with My Ex Cry Alone Leanin’ 16 Lines Life is Beautiful Hate Me IDGAF White Girl Fingers

Kristin Corry is a staff writer at Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.