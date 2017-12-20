Lil Peep’s “Save That Shit” Now Has a Video

“Save That Shit,” a track from the late rapper Lil Peep’s debut album Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One) now has a music video, made posthumously. The clip opens with a dedication from Peep’s mother Liza Womack, which reads “In loving memory of my son Gus.”

Using live footage, the video goes some way to showing how devoted Peep’s young fanbase was (you can audibly hear them screaming every word). It’s spliced alongside candid videos of Peep.

Videos by VICE

Since his death in November, Peep’s genre-defying legacy has been honoured in a number of different ways. Most notably, at a memorial service held in Long Beach, New York, Good Charlotte, a noted influence on his career, covered another Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One) track, “Awful Things.” The track also recently made its first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100.

This music video for “Save That Shit,” a catchy but melancholy song which showcases Peep’s knack for melody, is another fitting tribute – it’ll no doubt be a comfort to the legion of fans and friends Lil Peep left behind.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

