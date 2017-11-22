Lil Peep’s Videographer Made Him a Beautiful Tribute Video

Lil Peep’s videographer has put together a touching video compilation of the late artist to share with fans. Peep died last week from a reported overdose and since then, artists and fans across the internet have been sharing their condolences for the 21-year-old. The video features his “Downtown” song and shows behind-the-scenes footage of Peep getting a haircut, riding around with friends, and playing various shows. The opening scene catches Lil Peep during a flight and in mid-conversation he says: “You don’t expect any of this to happen but you don’t get here without working really fucking hard. Once you’re here it’s not like you’re surprised to be here it’s like ‘fuck I’ve done so much.’” Watch the video above.

Follow Lawrence Burney on Twitter.