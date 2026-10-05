Lil Pump Says He Wasted $3 Million on Private Jets, and He’d Happily Do It Again

If you ask Lil Pump what the biggest waste of money that he ever spent, he’ll tell you it was $3 million on private jets. But he’d happily do it again.

During an interview with Complex for the outlet’s Complexcon event, Lil Pump was asked what the ” dumbest thing” was that he spent a lot of money on. After acknowledging that this was a “good” question, a light bulb went on.

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“I did a whole tour in Europe,” Lil Pump started, then confirming that it was all the “private jets” he paid for to travel in during that trek.

Lil Pump spent millions of dollars on private jet flights during a European tour

“I came back from Europe and I f**king asked my manager,” he continued, “I’m like, ‘Yo, where’s my money at?’ They were like, ‘What money? You spent all your f**king money on jets.’ And bro, that was $3 million down the f**king drain.”

Finally, Lil Pump confessed that while he considers this his “dumbest” spending, he’d do it all over again. “But you know what, I don’t regret it,” he said. “Because a lot of people cannot say that they…went around the whole world on a f**king jet.”

In the past, Lil Pump has been honest about his extravagant spending habits

While excessive, it’s not really surprising that Lil Pump spent millions of dollars on private jet flights. He has long been transparent about his spending habits. He’s even been pretty cavalier about it before, once telling Vulture that his goal was “to be the most ignorant, richest rapper.”

In that same interview, he offered some financial comments from another perspective. Regarding the bidding war for his contract when he was just a teenager, Pump said, “That s**t is all bulls**t. They just be lyin’ to your face all the time.”

“These people just be wanting money off you,” he added. “I look at other people now who are signed with different s**t, and they’re f**ked right now. They can’t get out of their deal.”

He also revealed that after the death of XXXTentacion, he stopped going anywhere without an entourage. “People are crazy out here,” he said. “They look at one thing and think it’s more than what it is. They see me with a chain on, and that b**ch’ll prolly be like 20 bands [$20K], but they look at it and think it’s $100[K] and they want it.”

Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage