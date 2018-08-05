Lil Rel fact checks the internet on Lil Rel

You probably know Lil Rel Howery as Rod, the TSA agent who provides some laughs in Jordan Peele’s ” Get Out.” VICE News Tonight sat Lil Rel down in front of a laptop, to review the dumbest, oddest, and most outrageous things about him on the internet.

Some things we learned: Howery’s thoughts on being pegged as the comic relief in “Get Out?”

Videos by VICE

“When black people see Rod, they applaud him for just keeping it real,” said Lil Rel. “When those older white people saw it, they were like ‘thank you for just giving us the relief cause we possibly cant think of white people being this evil because we’re white.’ And I’m like bruh– like it’s some real shit.”

And his thoughts on “Get Out” losing to “The Shape of Water” at last year’s Oscars?

“I’m happy with the Oscars that they didn’t put the camera on me when ‘Shape of Water’ won,” said Howery. “Cause we lost to a fish — who has sex with a deaf girl.”

This segment originally aired July 25, 2018 on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

