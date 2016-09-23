Lil Uzi Vert Continues His Tear with New Track “Ready Set Go (Vlone)”

​Following a Twitter post​ from yesterday where he previewed the song, rap’s newest star​, Lil Uzi Vert has dropped the full version of “Ready Set Go (Vlone).” The track is produced by Fayetteville-native producer, DP Beatz, who is responsible for some of Chief Keef’s best instrumentals over the past few years.

In the song Uzi raps, “Gotta give credit to God but I did this on my own,” to celebrate his grind and the success he’s enjoyed this year. In July, he dropped his second album of the year with The Perfect Luv Tape​. He performed in his hometown of Philadelphia at Made In America Fest and earlier this week, during his interview with Hot 97​, Gucci Mane listed Uzi as one of the artists he most wants to work with right now. Uzi has a lot to be thankful for, and we’re thankful for this new song.

Read our Noisey Next profile of Lil Uzi Vert here​, and listen to “Ready Set Go (Vlone)” below.