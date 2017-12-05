Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj’s New Video Drags Halloween into December

Though it’s almost certain that they were not on the same sets during the making of this video, Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj have released a visual for their collab on the remix of “The Way Life Goes.” And while I’m kind of sad thinking about what a two person log-cabin moment ft. hunting knives may have looked like, it’s pretty great how it is, with everyone doing some extremely on-brand shit. By this I mean: Nicki’s looking like the world’s most glamorous lumberjack, and Uzi, tied up against a tree as a metaphor for the hopelessness of his love (emo in 2017 thrives, by the way), is, well, Uzi as usual.

Their link-up is a fun one: though it’s mostly retired these days, Nicki’s demonic Roman persona of old is a fun counterpoint to Uzi’s outwardly emo aesthetic and sound – they’re like two sides of the same weird-but-mainstream rap coin. Their union is one that makes sense, and the video and track together feel like a baton passer, from one rapper who invoked their dark side, to another who lives every day like it’s Halloween. It’s beautiful, really.

