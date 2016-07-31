Lil Uzi Vert Just Dropped ‘The Perfect Luv Tape’ on His Birthday

It’s Lil Uzi Vert’s birthday today and he teased everyone on Instagram earlier by releasing the tracklist and artwork for The Perfect Luv Tape. Well, the man doesn’t chill on birthdays, so he’s celebrated by dropping the the full tape this evening. It features Playboi Carti and Offset, but most significantly, the tape’s last track, “Seven Million,” is a collaboration with Future. Coming on the heels of their collaboration on ET: Esco Terrestrial earlier this year, that promises to be huge. It’s his second tape this year after the release of Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World and you can listen to the whole thing below.

