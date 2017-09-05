Lil Uzi Vert Goes Full Emo in His New Video for “XO Tour Llif3”

Lil Uzi Vert just scored his first number one album on the Billboard 200 with his debut record Luv Is Rage 2, and, as if to celebrate, he has now shared a video for its lead single “XO Tour Llif3.”

The harrowing but extremely #aesthetic clip was directed by Kanye collaborator Virgil Abloh, and it’s made up of visuals that you might associate more heavily with a 2006 My Chemical Romance video than with trap—though Uzi has never been shy about his emo influences (plus, with lyrics like “push me to the edge / all my friends are dead,” he could just as well be singing a Hawthorne Heights song).

Stuffed top-to-bottom with beautiful teens lying in bloodied bathtubs, eyes rolled into the backs of heads, and Uzi making choking motions around his own neck (and, um, The Weeknd), this is basically as emo as it gets, and I love it. Plus this video would absolutely get banned from the TV if music videos still aired on TV, meaning that it’s awesome.

