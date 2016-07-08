Colors Got Trippier, Love Got Stronger, Here Is the Video for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Money Longer”



Screenshot via YouTube

There may be no greater romance in rap right now, at least for the youth tweeting their #relationshipgoals, than Lil Uzi Vert and his girlfriend Brittany—he even has a custom jean jacket with a Mewtwo patch and her name airbrushed on it, which he rocked for his XXL Freshman cypher and he sports again in his new video. It’s an incredibly strong look. Anyway, look at these two!

Videos by VICE

Also, there may be no faster-growing banger in rap right now than Lil Uzi Vert’s “Money Longer,” which celebrates the various yardsticks of success, including longer money and faster cars. For the video for “Money Longer,” then, we get to see where these two grand triumphs: It’s a complex story involving Brittany getting kidnapped. Then, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, the plot unravels at a drag race before Uzi and Brittany escape on a dirt bike together.

Oh yeah, and the sky is a crazy LSD trip in like eight shades of neon. And the kidnapper who loses Brittany and tries to chase her down is wearing a KoRn hockey jersey, which is pretty trippy as well. Look, this shit is crazy. It lives up to Uzi’s recent image as a cartoon hero on his album Lil Uzi Vert Vs. the World. Check out the video below, and read our Noisey Next profile of Lil Uzi Vert right here.

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.