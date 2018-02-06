Lil Uzi Vert’s First Late Night TV Spot Proves He’s a New Musical Force

With a Grammy nomination, a Billboard Number One album, and Noisey’s official favourite song of 2017 under his belt, Lil Uzi Vert is a legit player in the music world, and for good reason. Along with the late Lil Peep, he’s a proponent of the wildly inventive and popular emo-trap blend that is now being emulated by so many young artists.

He flew the flag for the style that he basically invented last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing “Way Life Goes” from Luv Is Rage 2. It was his first ever late night TV performance (another indicator of his mainstream appeal in the US), though from his unfazed demeanour, you wouldn’t know it.

Videos by VICE

Gliding through the track backed by a band, Uzi gives a chilled-out account of himself for audiences who might not have been previously exposed to him. The clear magnetism of the performance is ample evidence that he and his fascinating style will be sticking around for a while to come. Watch it above.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.