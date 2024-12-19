Lil Wayne and Chris Brown Accused of Using COVID-19 Relief Grant to Buy Millions in Luxury Items

Big-name music stars have a reputation for living large. And a couple of them are now accused of doing so with taxpayer money meant for disaster relief.

According to a Business Insider investigation, both Lil Wayne and Chris Brown are under scrutiny over their alleged use of COVID-19 pandemic relief grant money. The outlet reports that Lil Wayne received a grant worth $8.9 million from a pandemic relief program set up to help independent venues and artists recover from revenue lost during the lockdown.

As for Brown, his company CBE Touring, allegedly received a total of $10 million, with $5.1 allegedly going to Brown personally.

Reportedly, Lil Wayne spent his money on various stays at luxury hotels and other frivolous purchases, allocating over $1.3 million of the relief money to private-jet travel and over $460,000 to high-end clothing brands.

Chris Brown allegedly spent $80,000 on his own birthday party, for which he bought “atmosphere models,” an LED dance floor, bottle service, hookahs, and “nitrogen ice cream,” just to name a few. Not to mention the $24,000 on a tour bus ride to Tulum.

Business Insider also reported that Lil Wayne spent $15,000 for flights and hotel rooms for women whose connection to the paper and his team is not clear, including an adult film actress and a waitress from a “breastaurant.”

On New Year’s Eve 2021, Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform a show in Southern California. He ended up canceling due to “the wind and the flights.” Despite not showing up, the rapper reportedly billed taxpayers nearly $88,000 for the trip.

Additionally, Hot New Hip-Hop reported that social media posts left clues that Lil Wayne might have been partying with 2 Chainz at a club on Sunset Boulevard the same night of the canceled concert.

Other artists accused of mishandling COVID-19 relief funds include Alice in Chains, Steve Aoki, and Marshmello.

According to the report, producer and DJ Marshmello received $9.9 million in grant money. Rather than allocating it to dancers, private jets, or members of his staff, however, he awarded the entire payment to himself.

These millionaire artists were able to receive money meant for smaller, struggling musicians thanks to a loophole in the Small Business Association’s SVOG program. In a statement to Business Insider, the SBA claimed that it was directed to examine revenue, not the assets of recipients.

Offering his take on the matter, Former Comptroller General of the United States David Walker told Business Insider, “At a minimum, it smells,” then added, “Whether it’s legal or not is up to a lawyer or ultimately to a court. But it sure smells.” At this time, neither Lil Wayne nor Chris Brown appear to have commented on the report.