Lil Wayne and Eli Manning are Beefing Now

The Giants are in the middle of quite a season. Currently 1-4 after a dagger loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, New York finds itself in the NFC East basement. Issues abound for this team, including a weak offensive line, an aging and inconsistent quarterback, and the defending Super Bowl champs coming into town on a short week. Yet, what is currently on the radar is a burgeoning beef between the unlikeliest of beefers: Lil Wayne and Eli(l) Manning.

On Sunday morning, Odell Beckham appeared on ESPN with Josina Anderson and Lil Wayne and said some fairly disparaging things about the Giants, including his quarterback, essentially implying Manning was holding him back. OBJ reportedly spoke with Eli and addressed the team before the interview aired, and it seemed like the semi-controversy had been nipped in the bud, but then goofy old Eli made a joke.

A day after dropping the game to the Panthers, Eli was asked about the interview and did his typical self-deprecating, I’m-Such-A-Goober schtick—

“I don’t watch Lil Wayne much, so I missed a lot of him,’’ Manning said Monday, with impeccable comedic timing.

—only this time it didn’t land with one specific person: Lil Wayne. The Tha Carter V rapper uploaded a response to Eli to Instagram, and he’s a little salty.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bot1s9GBg-6/?taken-by=liltunechi

“…Eli Manning says quote/unquote ‘I don’t watch Lil Wayne much’..But Eli, man!…Every time someone badmouths you…I’m the first one to back you up: ‘he got two rings before his brother’…and here you talk about you don’t watch Lil Wayne much. That’s fine, that’s fine…but you know man it’s hometown love, you ain’t got to do me like that man. I didn’t say anything bad about you, dang!”

He went on to say he still fucks with Eli, and isn’t going to badmouth the QB, but it’s clear he’s upset. Enough to get in one final shot: “You probably need to, the way you been playing, you probably need to bang some Carter V before a game.”

The Giants are at point in the season where they need a little bit of luck and here is where this thing can get real scary: is Lil Wayne, like his fellow Lil and sometimes collaborator, Lil B, capable of cursing a player? Because that could be a problem for an already struggling quarterback.