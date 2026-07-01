Lil Wayne Bailed on a Concert at the Last Minute, and Fans Are Livid: ‘No Wonder Your Career Is Falling Apart’

Lil Wayne bailed on fans at a Maine concert, and they are understandably livid.

According to a new report from TMZ, Weezy was scheduled to perform a headlining show in Bangor at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 30. 2Chainz was the opener, and seemingly went on as planned. However, when it came time for Lil Wayne to go on, he was a no-show. Fans were subsequently told that he would not go on.

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As you can imagine, fans have been very upset, and they’ve been taking to social media to make their anger known. Over X/Twitter, one person who claimed to have been at the gig really unleashed. “Hey Lil Wayne, you’re a f**king c**thead,” they began their post.

“If you don’t wanna play in the smaller venues, than don’t f**king schedule a show,” the person continued. “I spent $300.00 on a front row seat for you to not even show!! Suck a million d**ks you piece of s**t! No wonder your career is falling apart!! Eat s**t!”

Lil Wayne has yet to explain why he canceled on the Maine audience

In another post, someone surmised that this kind of behavior could be why he never got picked for the Halftime Show. “This is EXACTLY why he didn’t get hired for the Super Bowl,” they offered. “Lil Wayne had a reputation of no shows or showing up high to rehearsals. If he worked in Corporate America they would’ve been walked this n***a out the door and took his company id lol.”

Per a post, there are some rumors that Lil Wayne had flight issues. There are also claims that the noise ordinance around the venue contributed to the cancelled set. However, this is merely speculation.

Interestingly, the day after bailing on the Maine crowd, Lil Wayne took to X/Twitter, but he did not acknowledge the situation. In a July 1 post, he wrote, “T-Bob I was gon kill ya for dem shorts but nah u fresh af so lmk where I can get dat fit at im rockin dat on stage!! U-S-A ! U-S- A !!!”

Responding to the post, one person dropped a hilarious reply. “You gotta make it to the stage first homie wtf happened in Maine,” they quipped.