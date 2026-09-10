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Lil Wayne Fortnite Skins Revealed – Release Date and Bundle Items

Lil Wayne is coming to Fortnite. Here is when the new skins release, along with every bundle item and potential pricing.

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Epic Games has revealed that Lil Wayne Fortnite skins will be added to the battle royale soon. Here is when the Fortnite Lil Wayne collab releases, along with every leaked cosmetic item and potential bundle pricing.

Lil Wayne Fortnite Skins Revealed

Lil Wayne Fortnite Collab Wallpaper
Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has officially announced that Lil Wayne is coming to Fortnite on September 12. The battle royale developer made the surprising reveal with a special trailer featuring the Grammy-winning rapper.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, the announcement gave us our first look at what the Lil Wayne Fortnite skins look like in-game. For your convenience, we have posted several HD images below so you can preview the upcoming cosmetics and their different styles.

Lil Wayne Skin

Lil Wayne Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Lil Wayne Suit Skin

Lil Wayne Fortnite Skin 2
Screenshot: Epic Games

Lil Wayne Skin Styles

Lil Wayne Fortnite Edit Style
Screenshot: Epic Games

When Is Lil Wayne Coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite Lil Wayne Bundle Items
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Lil Wayne Fortnite skins release date is Saturday, September 12, 2026. The rapper’s massive cosmetic bundle will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

However, figuring out when the crossover releases in every region can be a little tricky. For your convenience, we have included an easy-to-read timetable below showing when the Lil Wayne skins will become available worldwide:

RegionLocal Release TimeDate
US Pacific (PT)5:00 PMSeptember 12
US Mountain (MT)6:00 PMSeptember 12
US Central (CT)7:00 PMSeptember 12
US Eastern (ET)8:00 PMSeptember 12
Brazil (BRT)9:00 PMSeptember 12
United Kingdom (BST)1:00 AMSeptember 13
Central Europe (CEST)2:00 AMSeptember 13
India (IST)5:30 AMSeptember 13
Japan (JST)9:00 AMSeptember 13
Australia East Coast (AEST)10:00 AMSeptember 13
New Zealand (NZST)12:00 PMSeptember 13

Lil Wayne Fortnite Bundle Items and Pricing

Lil Wayne Fortnite Back Bling
Screenshot: Epic Games

Although Epic Games has not revealed its price yet, dataminers have reportedly uncovered every cosmetic included in the Lil Wayne Fortnite bundle.

According to dataminer Blortzen, the collaboration will feature two skins, two Back Blings, a Pickaxe, a Glider, two Emotes, an Emoticon, a Wrap, a Guitar, and a Loading Screen. Both Lil Wayne skins will also include several selectable styles and reactive options.

Here is every leaked item in the Lil Wayne Fortnite bundle:

Lil Wayne Skin 1 Set

  • Lil Wayne Outfit
  • Back Bling
  • Pickaxe
  • Emote
  • Glasses On/Off style
  • Hat On/Off style
  • Reactive Pants style
  • Ram style

Lil Wayne Skin 2 Set

  • Lil Wayne Outfit
  • Back Bling
  • Glider
  • Emote
  • Reactivity On/Off style
  • Glasses On/Off style
  • Reactive glasses option

Additional Lil Wayne Cosmetics

  • Loading Screen
  • Guitar
  • Wrap
  • Emote
Lil Wayne Fortnite Weapon Wrap
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Lil Wayne Fortnite bundle price has not been confirmed at the time of writing. However, considering the number of cosmetics included, it will likely be one of the game’s larger Icon Series bundles. We will update this article once Epic Games officially reveals its V-Bucks price and the full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collab.

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