Lil Wayne Fortnite Skins Revealed – Release Date and Bundle Items

Epic Games has revealed that Lil Wayne Fortnite skins will be added to the battle royale soon. Here is when the Fortnite Lil Wayne collab releases, along with every leaked cosmetic item and potential bundle pricing.

Lil Wayne Fortnite Skins Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has officially announced that Lil Wayne is coming to Fortnite on September 12. The battle royale developer made the surprising reveal with a special trailer featuring the Grammy-winning rapper.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, the announcement gave us our first look at what the Lil Wayne Fortnite skins look like in-game. For your convenience, we have posted several HD images below so you can preview the upcoming cosmetics and their different styles.

Lil Wayne Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Lil Wayne Suit Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Lil Wayne Skin Styles

Screenshot: Epic Games

When Is Lil Wayne Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Lil Wayne Fortnite skins release date is Saturday, September 12, 2026. The rapper’s massive cosmetic bundle will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

However, figuring out when the crossover releases in every region can be a little tricky. For your convenience, we have included an easy-to-read timetable below showing when the Lil Wayne skins will become available worldwide:

Region Local Release Time Date US Pacific (PT) 5:00 PM September 12 US Mountain (MT) 6:00 PM September 12 US Central (CT) 7:00 PM September 12 US Eastern (ET) 8:00 PM September 12 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM September 12 United Kingdom (BST) 1:00 AM September 13 Central Europe (CEST) 2:00 AM September 13 India (IST) 5:30 AM September 13 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM September 13 Australia East Coast (AEST) 10:00 AM September 13 New Zealand (NZST) 12:00 PM September 13

Lil Wayne Fortnite Bundle Items and Pricing

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although Epic Games has not revealed its price yet, dataminers have reportedly uncovered every cosmetic included in the Lil Wayne Fortnite bundle.

According to dataminer Blortzen, the collaboration will feature two skins, two Back Blings, a Pickaxe, a Glider, two Emotes, an Emoticon, a Wrap, a Guitar, and a Loading Screen. Both Lil Wayne skins will also include several selectable styles and reactive options.

Here is every leaked item in the Lil Wayne Fortnite bundle:

Lil Wayne Skin 1 Set

Lil Wayne Outfit

Back Bling

Pickaxe

Emote

Glasses On/Off style

Hat On/Off style

Reactive Pants style

Ram style

Lil Wayne Skin 2 Set

Lil Wayne Outfit

Back Bling

Glider

Emote

Reactivity On/Off style

Glasses On/Off style

Reactive glasses option

Additional Lil Wayne Cosmetics

Loading Screen

Guitar

Wrap

Emote

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Lil Wayne Fortnite bundle price has not been confirmed at the time of writing. However, considering the number of cosmetics included, it will likely be one of the game’s larger Icon Series bundles. We will update this article once Epic Games officially reveals its V-Bucks price and the full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collab.