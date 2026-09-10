Lil Wayne Fortnite Skins Revealed – Release Date and Bundle Items

Epic Games has revealed that Lil Wayne Fortnite skins will be added to the battle royale soon. Here is when the Fortnite Lil Wayne collab releases, along with every leaked cosmetic item and potential bundle pricing.
Lil Wayne Fortnite Skins Revealed
Epic Games has officially announced that Lil Wayne is coming to Fortnite on September 12. The battle royale developer made the surprising reveal with a special trailer featuring the Grammy-winning rapper.
Videos by VICE
More importantly, the announcement gave us our first look at what the Lil Wayne Fortnite skins look like in-game. For your convenience, we have posted several HD images below so you can preview the upcoming cosmetics and their different styles.
Lil Wayne Skin
Lil Wayne Suit Skin
Lil Wayne Skin Styles
When Is Lil Wayne Coming to Fortnite?
The Lil Wayne Fortnite skins release date is Saturday, September 12, 2026. The rapper’s massive cosmetic bundle will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.
However, figuring out when the crossover releases in every region can be a little tricky. For your convenience, we have included an easy-to-read timetable below showing when the Lil Wayne skins will become available worldwide:
|Region
|Local Release Time
|Date
|US Pacific (PT)
|5:00 PM
|September 12
|US Mountain (MT)
|6:00 PM
|September 12
|US Central (CT)
|7:00 PM
|September 12
|US Eastern (ET)
|8:00 PM
|September 12
|Brazil (BRT)
|9:00 PM
|September 12
|United Kingdom (BST)
|1:00 AM
|September 13
|Central Europe (CEST)
|2:00 AM
|September 13
|India (IST)
|5:30 AM
|September 13
|Japan (JST)
|9:00 AM
|September 13
|Australia East Coast (AEST)
|10:00 AM
|September 13
|New Zealand (NZST)
|12:00 PM
|September 13
Lil Wayne Fortnite Bundle Items and Pricing
Although Epic Games has not revealed its price yet, dataminers have reportedly uncovered every cosmetic included in the Lil Wayne Fortnite bundle.
According to dataminer Blortzen, the collaboration will feature two skins, two Back Blings, a Pickaxe, a Glider, two Emotes, an Emoticon, a Wrap, a Guitar, and a Loading Screen. Both Lil Wayne skins will also include several selectable styles and reactive options.
Here is every leaked item in the Lil Wayne Fortnite bundle:
Lil Wayne Skin 1 Set
- Lil Wayne Outfit
- Back Bling
- Pickaxe
- Emote
- Glasses On/Off style
- Hat On/Off style
- Reactive Pants style
- Ram style
Lil Wayne Skin 2 Set
- Lil Wayne Outfit
- Back Bling
- Glider
- Emote
- Reactivity On/Off style
- Glasses On/Off style
- Reactive glasses option
Additional Lil Wayne Cosmetics
- Loading Screen
- Guitar
- Wrap
- Emote
The Lil Wayne Fortnite bundle price has not been confirmed at the time of writing. However, considering the number of cosmetics included, it will likely be one of the game’s larger Icon Series bundles. We will update this article once Epic Games officially reveals its V-Bucks price and the full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collab.