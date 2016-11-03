After provoking an internet controversy yesterday, Lil Wayne has apologised for any offence caused during his recent Nightline appearance, wherein he commented that he does not “feel connected” to the Black Lives Matter social justice movement in the US.
Speaking to TMZ, Wayne explained that he had been “agitated” earlier in the interview by questions about his daughter “being labelled a bitch and a hoe.” He added, “From there, there was no thought put into her questions and my responses.”
Many were confused by his Nightline comments, as footage taken at a concert in August of this year appeared to show the rapper endorsing Black Lives Matter. Last night, however, Wayne offered justification for his remarks, and stated: “Apologies to anyone who was offended.”
Lil Wayne Has Apologised For Recent Comments About Black Lives Matter
