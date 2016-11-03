Lil Wayne Has Apologised For Recent Comments About Black Lives Matter

​After provoking an internet controversy yesterday, Lil Wayne has apologised for any offence caused during his recent Nightline appearance, wherein he commented​ that he does not “feel connected” to the Black Lives Matter social justice movement in the US.



Speaking to TMZ​, Wayne explained that he had been “agitated” earlier in the interview by questions about his daughter “being labelled a bitch and a hoe.” He added, “From there, there was no thought put into her questions and my responses.”



Many were confused by his Nightline comments, as footage taken at a concert​ in August of this year appeared to show the rapper endorsing Black Lives Matter. Last night, however, Wayne offered justification for his remarks, and stated: “Apologies to anyone who was offended.​”



