Lil Wayne Has Reportedly Been Hospitalised Following Multiple Seizures

A new report from TMZ alleges that Lil Wayne has been hospitalised in Chicago, following a number of seizures related to his ongoing epilepsy. Sources told the site that the rapper was found unconscious in his room at the city’s Westin Hotel, having sustained at least one seizure. The report also states he was subsequently rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he suffered another.

Wayne was due to play alongside Rae Sreummurd at Las Vegas’ Drai’s Beachclub on Sunday night (3 September), though the appearance was later pulled, allegedly on the advice of doctors who warned him against flying. It is not the first time that Wayne’s struggle with the condition has resulted in cancelled appearances or hospitalisation, and back in 2013, he publicly acknowledged its dangers, telling Los Angeles’ Power 106 radio station:

The thing is, man, the bad news is, I’m an epileptic, so I’m prone to seizures […] This isn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I’ve had a bunch of seizures; y’all just never hear about it. This time it got real bad because I got three of ’em in a row, and on the third one, my heart rate went down to, like, 30 percent. Basically, I could’ve died soon. That’s why it was so serious.

So far, Wayne’s camp haven’t commented on his condition or whether or not he’s out of hospital, but this is a developing story, so we’ll update as we know more.

UPDATE 10:09AM GMT: Wayne’s daughter Reginae has thanked fans for their concern, and confirmed that her dad is ‘doing fine’ via Twitter.

