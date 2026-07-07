Lil Wayne Last Minute Concert Cancellation: Rapper Says ‘Bad-A** Migraine’ Put Him at Risk for Seizures

Lil Wayne took some heat for cancelling a concert performance in Maine, and now he’s explaining himself. The rapper said he had some “bad-a** migraines” that night, which put him at risk for a seizure.

In a clip shared online, Wayne sent a message to the fans who paid to see him live but only saw the opener, 2Chainz, before being told that Wayne was not taking the stage. “Bangor, Maine, I gotta motherf**kin’ apologize to you personally again, for real, for real,” he said. “Sorry for missing that show the other night.”

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He then offered the health reasons why he didn’t go out. “Listen, I have epilepsy, and I have seizures, right? Thank God I haven’t had a seizure in years, but seizures have triggers. The trigger to my seizures is bad-a** migraines, and I had a bad-a** migraine that night.” He went on to say that he hopes to make it up to the fans.

Lil Wayne offered an apology only after being late to a separate concert in New Hampshire

Weezy was scheduled to headline a show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 30. 2Chainz was his opening act for the Bangor, Maine concert. After the “Birthday Song” rapper finished, though, Lil Wayne just didn’t go on. The crowd was told that he would not be performing.

Afterward, fans were understandably angry and took to social media to express themselves. “This is EXACTLY why he didn’t get hired for the Super Bowl,” someone wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “Lil Wayne had a reputation of no shows or showing up high to rehearsals. If he worked in Corporate America they would’ve been walked this n***a out the door and took his company id lol.”

Following his explanation of having very serious health issues, the response has been less intense. “Lil Wayne opening up about his epilepsy and migraines takes courage. Missing a show is tough, but health comes first every time,” one person commented.

Someone else replied, “I agree, he’s being a man about it; however, I can understand the fans’ frustration as well… especially when we all know the only reason he has those health complications is due to persistent lean abuse.”

A third and final individual added, “But he didnt have migraine when he attended the white party afterwards tho…interesting!”