Lil Wayne Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Sports Legend Who Passed Away: ‘Literally Can’t Stop the Fkn Tears’

Hockey legend Barry Melrose passed away last week, and one fan who’s deeply broken up over it is Lil Wayne.

The NOLA rapper took to X/Twitter to mourn the late sports star’s death. “I literally can’t stop the fkn tears rn,” Wayne penned. “And I be damn if I try to. You’re worth them all, sir.”

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He then added, “May you rest peacefully, and may God bless your family and friends with your memories forever.” Finally, Wayne concluded his post by sending his “condolences” to Melrose’s family.

Lil Wayne is mourning the death of hockey icon Barry Melrose

Barry Melrose passed away on September 9, 2026. He was 70. According to reports, his death was due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. As a young man, he played in both the National Hockey League and the World Hockey Association.

After retiring as a player, Melrose took a head coaching job with the Los Angeles Kings. In 1993, he led the team to win the Stanley Cup Final. He later became a commentator and hockey analyst for ESPN and the NHL Network.

In the wake of his death, many of Melrose’s peers have joined Lil Wayne in mourning his passing

In addition to Lil Wayne, many of Melrose’s fellow sports industry peers have been sharing memorials online.

“Barry was my best friend at ESPN,” penned sportscaster John Buccigross. “A big brother figure of rock-solid values. I am shook to my core. Barry gave his life to hockey, and some of his ESPN family, like me, learned of his shocking death today while at a hockey rink in Las Vegas, preparing for the upcoming season. Chilling and fitting–the rink was Barry’s home. A more beloved ESPN institution there has not been. We love you, Barry. Forever.”

“I am heartbroken,” added sportscaster Linda Cohn. “Barry Melrose was the type of man who always put others first. He was nice to everyone! Talking Hockey with Barry was the best part of my night at ESPN. So grateful to have worked with him for so many years. RIP Barry. Our Beloved Coach Forever.”

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