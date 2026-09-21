Lil Wayne Reveals New Career Path for His Son That Has a Different Kick Than the Rapper Is Used To

Lil Wayne has revealed that, instead of following in his father’s hip-hop footsteps punctuated by kick drums and rim shots, his son has started down a surprising new career path featuring a different kind of kick.

In a new podcast interview, Lil Wayne announced that his son, Dwayne Carter III, has been training with the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Notably, the University of Colorado Boulder football program is led by head coach Deion Sanders, an NFL legend. Sanders previously extended a scholarship offer to 17-year-old Dwayne, per All Hip-Hop.

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During a September 2026 appearance on The Joint Venture Show podcast, Lil Wayne shared how his son went from being a youth soccer player to now being a prospective Division I kicker. He noted that Dwayne earned this purely through hard work and talent. His father’s famous name purportedly played no part in the opportunity.

“It’s of course every amazing emotion that you can name, but given his situation, he’s a soccer player by nature,” Lil Wayne explained.

Dwayne Carter III played soccer but switched to football over the past couple of years. He made his high school football debut for Gainesville High School in Georgia during the 2026 season.

“So taking up kicking was just something he started doing about two years ago, two summers ago. So not that long ago. Just to better prepare for soccer and on his off season,” Lil Wayne explained.

Dwayne did training with the son of NFL Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen, who played 13 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Eventually, his high school coaches saw his skill and hard work shaping his high-quality abilities.

“Once he made that team, he did really well. He was recommended to go to the school he’s at now, which is much better for kickers and athletics, period,” Wayne shared.

Dwayne Carter III’s upbringing has helped him navigate this new sports spotlight

Speaking to , Dwayne said growing up in a famous family helped prepare him for the scrutiny he now faces.

“Obviously, there have been cameras in my face growing up for different things. But this was like a whole different thing,” the teen said. “It was really exciting because they were talking about me for the reason I wanted to be talked about. They were highlighting what I’ve been working at and that it’s paying off.”

“I’ve been very into sports,” Dwyane later added. “My dad knows that, and my brothers know that. They always support me with my sports, and they’re always behind me on that.”

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