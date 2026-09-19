Lil Wayne Says a Major League Baseball Team Forced Him To Retire the Original Young Money Logo

Lil Wayne has had some wild experiences during his career. Recently, he revealed that a Major League Baseball team once forced him to redesign the logo for his Young Money record label.

Weezy shared the story during a Sept. 16, 2026 appearance on The Joint Venture Show. While speaking to host Craig Carton about his first condo in Miami, Wayne recalled the dwelling’s door having a Young Money logo on it.

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“Was the Young Money door one of the dumb expenses you had when you were 19?” Carton inquired. Wayne explained that it was actually a gift, and one he truly cherished. That was, “Before the Yankees sued me,” Wayne said.

The NY Yankees sent Lil Wayne a cease-and-desist order over his Young Money logo because they felt it too closely resembled the team’s logo

According to the “Lollipop” rapper, the Yankees front office felt that his label’s “YM” logo “looked too much” like the “NY” logo the team has long been known for. “They just sent me a cease-and-desist,” Wayne explained. “And I had to stop using it…I just changed my logo.”

In retrospect, Wayne doesn’t hold it against the MLB organization. He actually considers it a high point. “I felt more cooler getting a letter from the Yankees,” he quipped.

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Lil Wayne founded Young Money Entertainment in 2005, as a collaboration with Cash Money Records. Over the years, the label has been responsible for the rise of major hip-hop stars like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Tyga.

The label has mostly been inactive since 2020.

Lil Wayne knows talent, and sees it in Dakota Fanning

While she probably doesn’t have a Young Money record contract in her future, actress Dakota Fanning is someone who Lil Wayne has complimented for her rap skills. Yes, that Dakota Fanning.

The Emmy-nominated actress went viral in September 2026 for rapping one of Lil Wayne’s verses from the No Ceilings mixtape. Turns out, that viral clip landed on Wayne’s radar and he reached out to her.

“He did. I got the stamp of approval from Lil Tunechi on Instagram. He loved it. It was a big deal. I was pinching myself,” Fanning shared while speaking to E! News.



“If I could have told my 16-year-old self in the back of my best friend’s car going to a party in high school that one day Lil Wayne will see you rapping this song and then DM you and say that he loved it? I was freaking out. Beyond,” she added.

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images for BET