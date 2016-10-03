Lil Wayne Shares Excerpts From His ‘Gone ‘Til November’ Memoir

​​​Lil Wayne​’s first person account of the 8 months he spent incarcerated at Rikers Island is set to release on October 11. Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island documents his time at the New York prison in 2010 and it covers the frequent visits he got from fellow rappers like Drake, Kanye West, and Diddy, the jobs he landed while there, and the relationships he established with other inmates. An excerpt from the journal was published today by Vulture​.

“I rapped for the first time on the yard for Charlie and Jamaica. It’s crazy that I’ve performed in front of millions of people since I was 8 years old, but for some reason I was nervous as hell. Rapping has always been second nature to me, but my creativity has definitely been put to a test since being in this bitch,” Wayne writes about being nervous to rap for fellow inmates. He also promised to himself to not rap about being in jail while there.



