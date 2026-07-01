Lil Wayne Shuts Down This Potential Career Move, Calling It Potentially Catastrophic: ‘That’s What I Would Do’

Lil Wayne is drawing a line in the sand when it comes to a Verzuz battle. When speaking to DJ Drama on his podcast, he essentially scoffed at the idea of anyone challenging him. While taking a drag out of a joint, he said the only thing that made remote sense to him was to battle himself. He would pit songs on his album versus the best mixtape cuts he had to offer.

But when it came to a proper matchup against another person, he said he’d end up embarrassing them. “I’m too competitive. I wouldn’t want to embarrass no one,” Lil Wayne said. “If I am competing against whoever I’m competing against, I will embarrass you. I don’t want to embarrass no one.”

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Additionally, Wayne notes that if the wrong matchup happens or someone doesn’t come properly prepared, it would be catastrophic. “You could end their careers! That’s what I would do. Who wants to do that? I don’t want to be like God.”

The last time the New Orleans legend was attached to do a Verzuz was during the big matchup between Cash Money and No Limit Records back in October 2025. Just about everyone showed up for Birdman and co. besides Turk and Wayne. As for the latter, B.G. said his former Hot Boys partner had good reason to miss the occasion.

Lil Wayne Says He Could Only Face Himself in a Verzuz Battle

“I talked to Wayne yesterday, and I talked to Wayne the morning before the Verzuz,” B.G. told The Breakfast Club at the time. “Shorty wasn’t feeling good. He had a concert that same night and canceled that as well… He told me that he wasn’t feeling good, and that he had to go to the hospital. People be thinking it was whatever, but at the end of the day, we ain’t spring chickens no more.”

Another artist who believes he’s impenetrable like Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle is T.I. He went so far as to say that battling is “poor people activity” back in June 2026 promoting his last album KILL THE KING.

“I don’t want to indulge in that side of life no more,” T.I. said. “I ain’t interested, bruh. Ain’t no money over there, bruh. That s**t poor people activity. I’m 45, the f**k I’m doing going back and forth with a n***a, for what? To celebrate music? I can do that talking about me!”