Lil Wayne Welcomed The BET Awards to ‘Tha Carter VI’ With Throwback ‘A Milli’ Performance

Last week, Lil Wayne dropped the seventh entry in his Tha Carter album series and, on Monday, he graced the BET Awards with a dual performance of the record’s second track, “Welcome to Tha Carter,” before going into his hit song from Tha Carter III, “A Milli.”

Roughly an hour into the show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Tunechi took the stage with a red-robed gospel choir behind him and launched into “Welcome to Tha Carter” as the smoky stage filled with bright light.

Videos by VICE

“Man of my word, I stand on my word/ Y’all get on my nerves, I get high and land like a bird,” Wayne dropped while holding onto a tumbler full of a drink we could onyl speculate. “Respect, I don’t demand, I deserve, my standards superb/ Family first, family second, family third.”

Weezy then thrilled the crowd by going into “A Milli,” which was met with cheers and smiles from the audience members, including Jamie Foxx. Check out footage below.

Play video

Before dropping Tha Carter VI on Friday, Lil Wayne teamed up with ESPN to drop an exclusive tease for the new album in a new promo for the NBA Finals game between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday (June 5). In the clip, ESPN borrowed “The Days,” an unreleased Lil Wayne song that features U2 frontman Bono.

“I pledge allegiance to what I believe in/ Live to fight another day,” Weezy raps on the track. “I ain’t getting younger, but I’m getting better/ No time to waste that’s another man’s treasure/ They say every dog has hit day.” Bono is then heard belting out the hook: “These are the days.”

“Basketball’s been in my blood since day one, so to team up with ESPN less than 24 hours before the drop of Tha Carter VI for the NBA Finals is an incredible honor,” Weezy said in a news release statement on partnering with ESPN to tease Tha Carter VI. “My music and the NBA are vibin’ on the same frequency because it’s perfect timing for fans to hear Tha Carter VI on the game’s grandest stage.”

Play video

Tha Carter VI is out now, and you can click here to check out which song from the album we chose for New Music Friday.