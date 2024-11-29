Lil Xan Caught on Video Beating Concertgoer, Cops Investigating

California rapper Lil Xan is back in the news again, and, as you can imagine, it’s not for good reason. Xan was recently caught on camera having a heated exchange with a concertgoer that turned violent.

Lil Xan is reportedly evading police following an incident at the Royale nightclub in Boston, Massachusetts last Friday night. In footage of the concert shared by TMZ, Xan is seen performing and attempting to hype up the crowd.

At one point a man wearing a blue sweatshirt and holding a drink comes into view. For reasons unknown, he begins flipping Lil Xan the middle finger.

Xan took notice and was not happy about the disrespect so he approached the man. The pair are seen exchanging words, which clearly didn’t make things better because Xan ended the conversation by punching the man in the head with his fist while holding a microphone in the same hand.

Not content with merely a sucker punch, Lil Xan also threw the microphone at the man. As the concertgoer attempted to get back on his feet, Xan kicked him in the head. Bystanders were eventually able to separate the two men.

According to eyewitness sources, venue security tried to detain Lil Xan but he was able to get away and leave. Cops are said to have eventually showed up around 1:30 AM Tuesday after being called about an incident of assault and battery. The man allegedly refused medical attention but it’s unclear if he is pressing charges. Police are currently investigating.