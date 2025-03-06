lil-xan-pleads-not-guilty-to-alleged-assault-of-fan-mid-concert

Lil Xan is no stranger to controversy, and now the rapper has pleaded not guilty in an assault case stemming from an alleged violent incident at a Boston concert last year.

On Monday, Xan pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in an arraignment at the Boston Municipal Court. In a statement, K-R.O.K. — the CEO of Xan label, 3rd Eye Recordings — told XXL, “A not guilty plea is where it’s at right now.”

“Currently, Xan is in a very comfortable space,” he added. “Our attorney, Fernando Figueroa, is a great attorney. He’s a local attorney in Boston that’s helping represent us in this case. So, all is well. There is a follow-up court case on May 2 coming up but outside of that, everything else is great. No worries, we’re good. We’re in good spirits about the situation and everything will be handled and taken care of accordingly.”

The altercation Was Caught on Camera

The incident in question took place at the Royale nightclub in Boston, Massachusetts, in November. In footage of the concert, Xan is seen performing and attempting to hype up the crowd.

At one point, a man wearing a blue sweatshirt and holding a drink comes into view. For reasons unknown, he began flipping his middle finger at Xan.

Clearly feeling disrespected, Lil Xan approached the man. The pair exchanged words, but tensions only grew and the rapper ended the conversation by throwing a sucker punch. His fist, which was holding a microphone, connected with the man’s head and knocked him to the ground.

Xan then threw the microphone at the man and, as he was attempting to get back on his feet, kicked him in the head. Bystanders were eventually able to separate the two men, and Xan fled the venue after security guards tried to keep him from leaving. In addition to his fight with the concertgoers, Lil Xan is charged with assault on one of the security guards.

Lil Xan Claims The Man He Punched Tried to Touch Him Inappropriately

Notably, Xan previously responded to the story by hopping on Instagram and telling his side of things. “To people thinking I did what I did unprompted y’all needa chill,” he reportedly explained. “Buddy kept reaching for my dick, I gave him multiple warnings to stop but he did not and kept trying to touch me.”

“Am I proud of how I acted or handled the situation? Hell no. I feel terrible about it,” he added. “I’m a human just like you and I will be doing heavy reflecting after this.”

K-R.O.K. reportedly declined to comment on Xan’s claims about the man allegedly trying to grab him, following advice from the rapper’s lawyer.

Xan is said to have left court after entering his plea and agreeing not to return to the Royale Nightclub. He also agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim. Lil Xan’s next court date is a pretrial hearing scheduled for May 2.