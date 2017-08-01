Lil Yachty and Logic Playing Mario Kart on Stage Is Definitely Esports

The real story of 2017 pop culture is that hip-hop has at long last absorbed gaming into itself, even though the two spheres have always had a fruitful relationship. Both are also concerned with being the best at what you do, flexing on the opposition, and telling stories. Few figures inhabit these worlds better than noted anthropology expert Logic, a proud dork, and Lil Yachty, who made these two incredible pieces of video-game sampling music. Logic brought out Yachty during his recent Atlanta tour stop, but rather than have him perform a song, he challenged him to a gruelling round of Mario Kart 8, which you can watch above.

I think the key question here isn’t who plays better (Logic gets no points for jumping over a boost arrow, but he still wins), nor is it why the hell this happened in the first place. The most pertinent thing to ask is as follows: is this esports? Is this in the same realm as teens playing League of Legends to an audience of thousands for absurd amounts of money? Let’s look at the details.

Videos by VICE

Elaborate lighting and visual display? Check.

The crowd going nuts when someone gets a good item? Right there.

A shoutcaster providing a very loud play-by-play of every action? Oh buddy, is there ever.

Well, there you have it. This is totally esports. Logic has officially introduced major league gaming to the world of hip-hop. This is, in all honesty, a big day.

Phil has waited a long time for this moment. He’s on Twitter.

