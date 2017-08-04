Lil Yachty Is Truly King of the Teens in the “Forever Young” Video

The fairground is kind of a teenage dreamland—timeless, picturesque, always the same across generations. Which means that it’s also a kind of symbol for youth, because it’s one of those things that never changes: like, technology may advance, but the ferris wheel springs eternal, you know? So, with that in mind, it’s very apt that Lil Yachty, King of the Teens, has a brand new video set at a fairground for Teenage Emotions joint “Forever Young.”

What’s particularly fascinating about Yachty is that he’s never been concerned about the kickback that might come from melding hip hop with other musical styles like pop, and you can hear that carefree attitude on this track, which is also a Diplo collaboration. The video matches, as he’s pictured with a presumable bae in a bumper car, watersliding, go-karting, and generally doing all that other fun stuff that the kids love to do. It’s really sweet, and it’ll probably make you feel old. Watch above!