Lil Yachty, Migos, and PARTYNEXTDOOR all Dropped New Tracks on Last Night’s OVO Sound Radio

It was a fair bet that last night’s OVO Sound Radio would be at least six fire emojis next to each other. Drake’s manager and OVO co-founder Oliver El Khatib was on the decks and handing out guest mixes to Jamaican artist J Wray and, significantly, Murda Beatz, a guy who’s always likely to light a match. But goddamnit if it didn’t just turn into a series of fire emojis each setting fire to other pixels and creating more fire emojis in an endless cascade of flames. By the time it was over, new tracks from Lil Yachty and Migos were in the world and PARTYNEXTDOOR had thrown himself headfirst into the deluge.

Murda decided to showcase a rash of his own new tracks, starting with a brand new Migos track, “Show’ll Is.” It ruled.

But, heck, why settle? Right after that, he dropped two new tracks from Migos’s Quavo in “My Pocketz,” and “Trapstar.”

Damn, that’s three big new tracks, you’re saying right now. Yeah, that’s exactly what that is. Wouldn’t it be mad if PARTYNEXTDOOR jumped in too? Yeah, it would. Murda just went right ahead and played out another new Quavo solo track, “Cuffed Up,” with the Ontario singer and producer.

The only thing that could possibly have made the whole thing more impressive would have been something boat themed. Maybe a PARTYNEXTDOOR track with Lil Yachty? Goddamit, Murda.

“Buzzin,’” again produced by Murda, was the best track of the night too, Lil Yachty sitting back and lining his vocal lines up with Party. It’s all sultry and sexy and it still sounds Saturday night on Sunday morning.

Fire emojis. Fire emojis everywhere.

